Manitoba health officials hold live coronavirus update as cases mount

Manitoba’s top doctor and chief nursing officer will speak to media Wednesday as the province continues to see a disturbing rise in daily COVID-19 case counts and deadly outbreaks have been declared at hospitals and personal care homes in Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The province announced a record-setting 184 new cases and three deaths Tuesday — the eighth-straight day Manitoba has seen new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits.

Since Oct. 21 Manitoba health officials have announced 15 deaths and 1,043 new cases.

Since October 21st, we’ve announced 15 deaths and 1,043 new cases of #Covid19MB. Many of these cases are linked to social gatherings in larger groups. I urge Manitobans to reduce the number of contacts you have. Don’t socialize in groups or with people outside your household. — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) October 27, 2020

Roussin took to Twitter Tuesday to say many of the latest cases are linked to social gatherings with large groups of people.

“I urge Manitobans to reduce the number of contacts you have,” he said in the tweet. “Don’t socialize in groups or with people outside your household.”

Meanwhile an outbreak at Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg grew to 38 patients Tuesday and claimed the life of another person, according to the hospital’s website.

Late Tuesday night, St. Boniface Hospital confirmed one of the patients connected to the Victoria outbreak died after being transferred to St. Boniface.

Victoria hospital remains the largest outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital, the Winnipeg Regional Health Region told Global News Tuesday St. Boniface’s outbreak is up to 23 patients and 11 staff who have tested positive. Three deaths have been linked to the St. Boniface outbreak.

Outbreaks are also ongoing at several personal care homes in Winnipeg, including Parkview Place on Edmonton Street which has seen 19 deaths linked to the facility and 117 cases, according to the latest numbers from the province.

As of Tuesday Manitoba’s total number of reported cases rose to 4,532. Provincial data shows 83 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care as of Tuesday.

Since March 58 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

