Manitoba reports record-setting coronavirus case count, 3 deaths Tuesday

Manitoba health officials say a record-setting 184 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Tuesday and three more people have died from the virus.

The dire numbers come as hospitals reported the province’s highest-yet numbers of hospitalizations due to the pandemic.

The latest victims include a woman in her 60s connected to the ongoing outbreak at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg, and a man and woman, both in their 80s, connected to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg.

The death at Parkview Place is the 19th linked to the Edmonton Street personal care home where dozens of staff and residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Outbreaks have been declared at three separate wards at St. Boniface Hospital — where 22 patients and nine staff had tested positive for the virus as of Monday. Three of Manitoba’s 58 deaths due to COVID-19 are now linked to the outbreaks at the hospital.

St. Boniface suspended in-person visits to most patients indefinitely on Sunday as it tries to get a series of outbreaks under control.

The new cases bring Manitoba’s total number of cases reported since March to 4,532. Provincal data shows 83 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 who are in intensive care.

Of Tuesday’s newly reported cases, 144 are from the Winnipeg health region, 19 are in the Southern Health region, four are in Prairie Mountain Health region, eight are from the Northern health region, and nine were reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The number of active cases reported in Manitoba rose slightly above the number of people have recovered Tuesday, according to health data, although the province’s chief public officer of health has said the number of active cases is likely over inflated due to a backlog.

Provincial data shows there were 2,238 active cases as of Tuesday morning, while 2,236 people have recovered.

The province’s current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.5 per cent, according to provincial data.

–More to come.

