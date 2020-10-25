St. Boniface Hospital suspends visits amid 3 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Most patients at St. Boniface hospital will have to do without visitors indefinitely as it tries to get several COVID-19 outbreaks under control.

The hospital is suspending all visits, except for end-of-life or labouring patients.

It comes as the facility has put three separate wards into outbreak protocol since last Friday — with a total of 22 patients and nine staff coming down with the virus, and resulting in one of Manitoba’s 50 deaths.

Scheduled appointments will continue during this time, with patients screened for symptoms and travel history.

Hospital leadership is asking family and friends to use their well-wishes program in the meantime.

