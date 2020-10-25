Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

St. Boniface Hospital suspends visits amid 3 outbreaks

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 8:18 am
St. Boniface hospital is closing to most visitors, with some exceptions, after three outbreaks were declared in the span of eight days.
St. Boniface hospital is closing to most visitors, with some exceptions, after three outbreaks were declared in the span of eight days. File Photo

Most patients at St. Boniface hospital will have to do without visitors indefinitely as it tries to get several COVID-19 outbreaks under control.

The hospital is suspending all visits, except for end-of-life or labouring patients.

Read more: Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital sees third COVID-19 outbreak

It comes as the facility has put three separate wards into outbreak protocol since last Friday — with a total of 22 patients and nine staff coming down with the virus, and resulting in one of Manitoba’s 50 deaths.

Trending Stories

Scheduled appointments will continue during this time, with patients screened for symptoms and travel history.

Hospital leadership is asking family and friends to use their well-wishes program in the meantime.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Manitoba doctors hoping for expansion of virtual care' Manitoba doctors hoping for expansion of virtual care
Manitoba doctors hoping for expansion of virtual care
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19winnipegcoronavirus in manitobaCoronavirus in WinnipegSt. BonifaceSt. Boniface hospitalhospital outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers