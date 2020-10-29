Montreal gets sneak peek of new stations on West Island REM lines

Send this page to someone via email

The public is getting its first look at what six new train stations could look like on two West Island lines of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

The light rail electric network released the video on its YouTube page that shows off the large steel and glass structures.

The proposed elevated stations boast lots of natural light, landscaped greenspace and are accessible. Users will never have to be exposed to the outdoor weather elements as the doors of the stations are designed to open in unison with the doors of the train.

VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE POINTE-CLAIRE STATION: Pointe-Claire future REM station

“By having this elevated structure we’re not cutting the communities. We’re making sure the cars, the pedestrians, the bikes can continue to pass around the station,” Jean-Vincent Lacroix, an REM spokesperson, told Global News.

But one element that’s not included in the plans is future parking. There are no reserved spots at the Pointe-Claire station nor at Kirkland.

Both locations are next to sprawling shopping centres and the owners of the properties haven’t relinquished any spots for future riders.

Lacroix says REM officials have been negotiating for months to secure some parking spots but no deal has been reached.

“The question is to make sure that in 2023 we have everything ready. We have time. It’s not like a sprint, more like a marathon,” Lacroix said.

The West Island line is slated to be built and running by the end of 2023.

Cadillac Fairview has plans of its own. The real estate company is proposing a nearly 50-hectare commercial and residential project immediately adjacent to the Pointe-Claire station and its plans don’t include any reserved parking for train users.

The area around the Kirkland and Pointe-Claire stations is mostly commercial and industrial.

