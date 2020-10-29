Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario government expected to release new COVID-19 projections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 6:15 am
TORONTO — The Ontario government is expected to release new COVID-19 projections today.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday the modelling will show the number of new daily infections moving “in the right direction.”

The figures are expected to be released this afternoon at a news conference involving several health officials, including the province’s top public health doctor.

Doug Ford says Ontario's coronavirus numbers 'moving in right direction'

The previous projections, released late last month, showed the province recording 1,000 new daily cases by mid-October.

Ontario passed that threshold last weekend but the numbers have since dropped.

The province recorded 834 new infections yesterday, and five new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casesOntario ProjectionsOntario Modelling
