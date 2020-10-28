Man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2018 Edmonton crime spree

A man who went on a shocking crime spree in September 2018, that included a random stabbing at a busy LRT station, has received a 6.5 year sentence.
Mario Bigchild was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in May to two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, escaping lawful custody and disarming a peace officer.
The Crown had asked for a sentence of 11 years for the crimes, which took place over two days and included several robberies and the unprovoked stabbing of a 19-year-old man.
Bigchild’s defence lawyer Andrew Phypers has asked for a four-year sentence, followed by three years of community supervision.
With credit for time served, Bigchild has about 3.5 years remaining in prison.
During the trial, court heard that Bigchild was in the midst of a multi-day meth binge. Phypers said his client was “in a delusional, confused state,” when the stabbing occurred.
At around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2018, hundreds of morning commuters watched as first responders rushed to the South Campus LRT Station, where a man lay bleeding on the ground.
Good Samaritans performed first aid, including a nurse and doctor who happened to be nearby when the attack happened.
The then-19-year-old student was stabbed five times in the chest and was hospitalized for seven days, where he went through open heart surgery, the Crown told court earlier this year. The Crown said while the victim recovered from the wounds, he suffers anxiety in public spaces.
Following the stabbing, Bigchild committed a series of other crimes, including a robbery at a nearby Petro Canada gas station at 57 Avenue and 111 Street, where he also assaulted a clerk.
He went on to steal a woman’s car and assault a police officer that same day.
Bigchild was also identified as the perpetrator in two robberies from the previous day – one at a Husky and another at a kiosk in the Kingsway LRT Station.
