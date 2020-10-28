Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man sentenced to 6.5 years for 2018 Edmonton crime spree

By Caley Ramsay & Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 5:35 pm
File: Mario Bigchild.
File: Mario Bigchild. Credit: Facebook

A man who went on a shocking crime spree in September 2018, that included a random stabbing at a busy LRT station, has received a 6.5 year sentence.

Mario Bigchild was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in May to two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, escaping lawful custody and disarming a peace officer.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of 11 years for the crimes, which took place over two days and included several robberies and the unprovoked stabbing of a 19-year-old man.

Read more: Crown asks for 11-year sentence for 2018 Edmonton LRT stabbing, crime spree

Bigchild’s defence lawyer Andrew Phypers has asked for a four-year sentence, followed by three years of community supervision.

Click to play video 'Offender who stabbed student at Edmonton LRT station addresses court' Offender who stabbed student at Edmonton LRT station addresses court
Offender who stabbed student at Edmonton LRT station addresses court

With credit for time served, Bigchild has about 3.5 years remaining in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

During the trial, court heard that Bigchild was in the midst of a multi-day meth binge. Phypers said his client was “in a delusional, confused state,” when the stabbing occurred.

At around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2018, hundreds of morning commuters watched as first responders rushed to the South Campus LRT Station, where a man lay bleeding on the ground.

Read more: Charges laid after stabbing at South Campus LRT station; police say bystanders saved victim

Good Samaritans performed first aid, including a nurse and doctor who happened to be nearby when the attack happened.

The then-19-year-old student was stabbed five times in the chest and was hospitalized for seven days, where he went through open heart surgery, the Crown told court earlier this year. The Crown said while the victim recovered from the wounds, he suffers anxiety in public spaces.

Click to play video 'Man hospitalized after stabbing at South Campus LRT station' Man hospitalized after stabbing at South Campus LRT station
Man hospitalized after stabbing at South Campus LRT station

Following the stabbing, Bigchild committed a series of other crimes, including a robbery at a nearby Petro Canada gas station at 57 Avenue and 111 Street, where he also assaulted a clerk.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to steal a woman’s car and assault a police officer that same day.

Bigchild was also identified as the perpetrator in two robberies from the previous day – one at a Husky and another at a kiosk in the Kingsway LRT Station.

The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018. Courtesy: Julian Rossi
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018. Courtesy: Julian Rossi
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018. Courtesy: Julian Rossi
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018. Courtesy: Julian Rossi
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018.
The South Campus LRT station was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious incident. September 18, 2018. Courtesy: Julian Rossi
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crimeEdmonton LRT StabbingLRT StabbingMario BigchildEdmontton 2018 crime spreeMario Bigchild courtMario Bigchild crime spreeMario Bigchild robberiesMario Bigchild sentence
Flyers
More weekly flyers