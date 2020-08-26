Crown asks for 11-year sentence for 2018 Edmonton LRT stabbing, crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

The man who went on a shocking crime spree in September 2018, that included a random stabbing at a busy LRT station, had no prior criminal record before the violent incident, his defence lawyer argued Tuesday.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, the Crown asked for Mario Bigchild to be sentenced to 11 years for the series of crimes — which included several robberies and the random stabbing of a 19-year-old man over a two-day period from Sept. 17 to 18.

Andrew Phypers, the defence lawyer for Bigchild, is pushing for four years of jail time and three years of community supervision.

Phypers said Tuesday that Bigchild was in the midst of a multi-day meth binge and was “in a delusional, confused state,” when the stabbing occurred.

Physpers also said that Bigchild has also sought addictions treatment during his time in custody.

On Sept. 18, 2018 around 7:40 a.m., hundreds of morning commuters watched as first responders rushed to the South Campus LRT Station, where a man lay bleeding on the ground.

Good Samaritans performed first aid, including a nurse and doctor who happened to be nearby when he was attacked.

The then-19-year-old student was stabbed five times in the chest and was hospitalized for seven days, during which he went through open heart surgery, the Crown said Tuesday.

The victim was not in court to deliver impact statements. The Crown said that while he has recovered from the wounds, he now suffers anxiety in public spaces.

Following the stabbing, Bigchild committed a series of other crimes, including a robbery at a nearby Petro Canada gas station at 57 Avenue and 111 Street, where he also assaulted a clerk.

He went on to carjack a vehicle from another stranger and also assaulted a police officer that same day.

None of the other victims were in court Tuesday to speak.

Bigchild was also identified as the perpetrator in two robberies from the previous day — one at a Husky and another at a kiosk in the Kingsway LRT Station.

Bigchild plead guilty back in May. The sentence will be handed down on Oct. 8.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

