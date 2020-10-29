Alanis Morissette on motherhood, postpartum depression and new music

Send this page to someone via email



Photo courtesy of Alanis Morissette, art by Laura Whelan

Alanis Morissette is a force.

The You Oughta Know singer recently opened up about her album-inspired Broadway show, her favourite moments at the Juno Awards and even her current passion of writing a book.

In a Canadian exclusive, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter sat down with Global News’ The Morning Show in a two-part series, covering everything from motherhood to new music to coping through her addictions.

In 2019, Jagged Little Pill the musical was announced to make its Broadway premiere in the fall.

With the same name as the Canadian singer’s 1995 album, the musical is directed by Diane Paulus and composed by 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt. Morissette herself, along with producer Glenn Ballard, wrote all music and lyrics.

In a sneak peek by The Morning Show, the star also recently found out the musical was nominated for 15 Tony Awards. And like all other musicals, the show is currently on pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if she wanted to bring the musical to Canada, the singer didn’t hesitate.

“I would love to,” she said.

It has also been eight years since the Hand in my Pocket singer released new music. The new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, was inspired by some of her challenges in the last few years.

“My son and my daughter, they have a strangely perfect pitch … full Mariah Carey. It’s really great having a family that is integrated in my life at this point.” Tweet This

The Ironic star even opened up about motherhood and struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety.

“It’s still happening in real-time and it’s a combination of things,” she said. “It can be anything from medicine to having a lot of understanding and empathy for it.”

She said medicine has been a life-saver, and her life, in general, got better.

“I love that women in general are talking about our miscarriages and our hormones and (this) destigmatizes what, shame about being human?” Tweet This

The Ablaze singer has also been quite candid about her struggles with addiction over the years. “I am still living with (my addictions). I have a lot of empathy for anyone craving relief.”

She said she lived through work addiction and love addiction.

— With files from Adam Wallis