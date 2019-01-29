Alanis Morissette musical ‘Jagged Little Pill’ coming to Broadway

After a record-breaking sold-out debut at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge last year, Jagged Little Pill, the Alanis Morissette-inspired musical is set to make its Broadway premiere this fall.

The rock musical which takes its name from the Canadian singer’s iconic 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, was directed by Diane Paulus (Hair) and composed by 2010 Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (American Idiot, Next to Normal).

Morissette, 44, and producer Glenn Ballard penned all music and lyrics — namely courtesy of their five-time Grammy-winning album.

Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno), wrote an original story inspired by Jagged Little Pill as a basis for the musical. The “wildly entertaining” comedy follows the lives of a so-called ordinary family — the Healeys — as each member struggles with their own personal crisis.

Cody effectively brings light to a range of taboo subjects from substance abuse, to sexual assault, to gender identity.

In the official press release, Morissette expressed her excitement for the revised Broadway run of Jagged Little Pill.

“What this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me.”

“It is a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward,” she added.

Our new musical comes to #Broadway this fall.

This will not only mark Morissette’s debut on Broadway, but the 40-year-old writer’s as well.

“To work with Diablo Cody,” Morissette said, “whose heart is as open as her mind is bright and brave, has taken this record — which has meant so much to me — to a whole other level of depth, meaning and natural activism.”

“I could not be more thrilled to be making my Broadway debut with the support of this incredible team,” said Cody, “and of course, my hero, Alanis Morissette.”

“Writing Jagged Little Pill has been the most fulfilling and emotional creative experience of my life,” she added.

“I am so excited to share it with as many people as possible,” Cody concluded.

“[After] touching on topics that keep me up at night for how deeply I care about them,” Morissette further added. “Diablo’s at once fierce, sensitive and hilarious voice has been one of the greatest gifts of my life to behold.”

Morissette and Cody’s chemistry, as not only collaborators but close friends, attests to the acclaim Jagged Little Pill received in its debut run from May to July in Massachusetts last year.

The original Jagged Little Pill album sold more than 33-million copies to date worldwide and includes hits such as Hand in My Pocket and You Oughta Know.

As of this writing, there is no confirmed venue, dates or cast for the musical’s Broadway debut.

Updated details and presale info are available to those who sign up for the Jagged Little Pill newsletter.

