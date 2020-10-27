B.C. records more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for seventh straight day

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials on Tuesday reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and no new deaths.

The province has now recorded more than 200 cases per day for an entire week.

The number of active cases dipped slightly to 2,322, while 5,101 people were self-isolating due to potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Eighty-four people were in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of seven from Friday. Twenty-seven of those patients are in intensive care.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 259.

There have been 13,588 total cases, of which about 81 per cent have recovered.

At a Monday briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 317 new cases on Saturday, 293 on Sunday, and 207 on Monday.

Henry also limited the size of gatherings in private homes amid a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Gatherings are now limited to people in an immediate household, plus their so-called “safe six” guests, Henry said.

“If you come from a large family that’s living in a home together, six additional guests may be too many,” she said.

Tuesday’s provincial numbers came as Canada reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.

— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and The Canadian Press