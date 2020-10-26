B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Monday

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.
On Sunday, officials closed a school in Kelowna for 10 days because of an outbreak of COVID-19 and associated staffing shortages.
As of Friday, British Columbia was dealing with more than 2,000 active cases of the virus.
So far, B.C. has reported 12,554 total cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic.
