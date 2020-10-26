Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 2:20 pm
Click to play video 'Dr. Bonnie Henry threatens more restrictions, after rising COVID-19 numbers' Dr. Bonnie Henry threatens more restrictions, after rising COVID-19 numbers
(Oct. 22) Dr. Bonnie Henry threatens more restrictions, after rising COVID-19 numbers

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Monday at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

Read more: Active cases top 2,000 for the first time as B.C. reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, officials closed a school in Kelowna for 10 days because of an outbreak of COVID-19 and associated staffing shortages.

As of Friday, British Columbia was dealing with more than 2,000 active cases of the virus.

So far, B.C. has reported 12,554 total cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Warning issued to wedding guests about COVID superspreader event' Warning issued to wedding guests about COVID superspreader event
Warning issued to wedding guests about COVID superspreader event
