Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 4:15 pm
Click to play video '“Superspreader” events help BC post new one day record for COVID-19 cases' “Superspreader” events help BC post new one day record for COVID-19 cases
"Superspreader" events help BC post new one day record for COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. sets another grim record of 203 new daily cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the province reported a record 203 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Officials said many of the cases were linked to large gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the province is officially facing its “second wave” of the pandemic.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 12,057 cases have recovered to date.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases' B.C. sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
B.C. sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDBonnie HenryBC Coronavirus Casesbc covidbc covid updateBc Covid Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers