B.C. health officials to provide Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Wednesday, the province reported a record 203 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Officials said many of the cases were linked to large gatherings such as weddings and funerals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the province is officially facing its “second wave” of the pandemic.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 12,057 cases have recovered to date.

Story continues below advertisement

3:35 B.C. sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases B.C. sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases