123 people with COVID-19 are in hospital as Alberta updates data Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, Alberta confirmed another 422 cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 123 Albertans with the novel coronavirus were in hospital, 16 of whom were intensive care.

According to Alberta Health’s data shared online, the hospitalization numbers were higher only on Oct. 19, when 125 people were in hospital: 15 ICU admissions and 110 not in ICU.

While the average age for COVID-19 patients hospitalized with an ICU stay is 60 years, Alberta ICUs have seen patients from four to 89 years old.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s death toll to 309.

Tuesday’s numbers also pushed Canada’s death toll over the 10,000 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

The two deaths in Alberta were a woman in her 70s from the Edmonton zone who was not in continuing care and a man in his 90s linked to the Edith Cavell Care Centre in the South zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, Alberta Health said there were 4,738 active COVID-19 cases across the province, including 2,290 in the Edmonton zone and 1,672 in the Calgary zone.

Labs completed 9,325 tests on Oct. 26, meaning Alberta has completed a total of 1,753,379 tests since the pandemic began.

According to Alberta Health, 21,108 people are considered recovered.

There were 75 outbreaks included in the province’s list — including Foothills Medical Centre, Leduc Community Hospital, Misercordia Community Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Mazankowski Heart Institute — and 104 outbreaks in Alberta schools.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, after a weekend of an average of 480 new cases confirmed a day, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced a mandatory 15-person limit on all social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary.

READ MORE: Alberta puts mandatory 15-person limit on social gatherings in Edmonton, Calgary

She also said contact tracers would be asking large event organizers to help notify participants when transmission may have occurred at their event.