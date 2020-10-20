Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 20 2020 6:34pm
03:09

Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations up by 3.1% in last 2 weeks, according to Hinshaw

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, updates the COVID-19 situation in the province for Oct. 20, 2020.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home