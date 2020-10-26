Hinshaw to provide Alberta weekend COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be presenting the numbers recorded in the province since Friday and she’s expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

On Friday, Alberta reported another 432 cases of COVID-19. There were 3,651 active cases across the province. The majority of those — 1,751 — were in the Edmonton zone.

The Calgary zone reported 1,751 active cases, there were 126 active cases in Central zone, the South zone had 234 cases and there were 222 active cases in the North zone. Eleven active cases were reported that weren’t affiliated to a specific zone.

There were 112 people in hospital as of Friday’s numbers, with 14 of those patients in intensive care.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll hit 300 on Friday as Alberta Health confirmed an additional four deaths.

To date, 24,261 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 20,310 of those have recovered.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

