Health

Hinshaw to provide Alberta weekend COVID-19 numbers Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2020 2:07 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw says Alberta in ‘danger zone’ as COVID-19 cases stay high' Hinshaw says Alberta in ‘danger zone’ as COVID-19 cases stay high
(Oct. 20) Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw warns citizens that the province is getting closer to overwhelming the health system as COVID-19 case continue to stay high.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be presenting the numbers recorded in the province since Friday and she’s expected to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed in this post.

Read more: Alberta confirms 432 more cases of COVID-19 as death toll hits 300 Friday

On Friday, Alberta reported another 432 cases of COVID-19. There were 3,651 active cases across the province. The majority of those — 1,751 — were in the Edmonton zone.

The Calgary zone reported 1,751 active cases, there were 126 active cases in Central zone, the South zone had 234 cases and there were 222 active cases in the North zone. Eleven active cases were reported that weren’t affiliated to a specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: A medical expert’s tips for celebrating Halloween safely' Coronavirus: A medical expert’s tips for celebrating Halloween safely
Coronavirus: A medical expert’s tips for celebrating Halloween safely

There were 112 people in hospital as of Friday’s numbers, with 14 of those patients in intensive care.

Trending Stories

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll hit 300 on Friday as Alberta Health confirmed an additional four deaths.

To date, 24,261 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 20,310 of those have recovered.

Read more: O’Toole blasts Liberals, praises Alberta’s pandemic response at UCP AGM

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

