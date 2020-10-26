Menu

Canada
October 26 2020 6:33pm
01:46

‘We have now crossed a tipping point’: Hinshaw issues warning about implications of COVID-19 spike

Dr. Deena Hinshaw warns Albertans of the implications of COVID-19 on the health-care system while talking about a spike in cases over the weekend.

