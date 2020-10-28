410 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths reported in Alberta on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported another four deaths and 410 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 313.

Three of the deaths took place in the Edmonton zone, with two of those linked to an outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre.

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s who were linked to the centre have died as well as a man in his 80s who wasn’t linked to any continuing care centre.

The other death took place in Calgary. A woman in her 90s who was linked to the outbreak at Mount Royal, Revera has died.

There were 4,793 active cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Alberta.

Of those, 2,245 are in the Edmonton zone and 1,788 are in the Calgary zone. There are 160 in the Central zone, 256 in the South zone and 324 in the North zone. There are currently 20 active cases not linked to any zone.

On Wednesday, there were 125 people in hospital with 19 of those people in the ICU.

To date, 26,565 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 21,459 of those people have recovered. The province has administered 1,764,020 tests since mid-March.