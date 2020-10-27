Police continue search for missing 15-year-old from Bradford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re continuing their search for a missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford, Ont., who was last seen Friday evening.

On Tuesday, teams of officers conducted ground searches in the area of Siem Zerezghi’s last known whereabouts.

Investigators checked backyards, while South Simcoe police’s K9 unit and officers on ATVs searched fields and wooded areas.

Zerezghi was last seen on Friday evening at his home in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives in Bradford.

Police say they and Zerezghi’s family are concerned for the teen’s well-being.

Zerezghi is described to be five-feet-11-inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.

Officers say detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and pursue “all investigative avenues” to find the Zerezghi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

