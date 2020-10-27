Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police continue search for missing 15-year-old from Bradford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 5:22 pm
Siem Zerezghi is described to be five-feet-11-inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.
Siem Zerezghi is described to be five-feet-11-inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes. Twitter/South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe police say they’re continuing their search for a missing 15-year-old boy from Bradford, Ont., who was last seen Friday evening.

On Tuesday, teams of officers conducted ground searches in the area of Siem Zerezghi’s last known whereabouts.

Read more: Police investigate after GO train hits abandoned vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

Investigators checked backyards, while South Simcoe police’s K9 unit and officers on ATVs searched fields and wooded areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Zerezghi was last seen on Friday evening at his home in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives in Bradford.

Trending Stories

Police say they and Zerezghi’s family are concerned for the teen’s well-being.

Zerezghi is described to be five-feet-11-inches, with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.

Read more: South Simcoe police bust cannabis grow-op in Innisfil, Ont.

Officers say detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and pursue “all investigative avenues” to find the Zerezghi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash' Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceBradfordSouth Simcoe Police ServiceBradford newsbradford missing teenBradford West GillimburyMissing teen Siem ZerezghiSiem ZerezghiZerezghi
Flyers
More weekly flyers