Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Police investigate after GO train hits abandoned vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 6:17 pm
South Simcoe police say they're investigating after an abandoned vehicle was hit by a Go train in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Friday.
South Simcoe police say they’re investigating after an abandoned vehicle was hit by a GO Transit train in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Friday.

At about 2 a.m., someone called police to report that an unoccupied SUV was parked close to the train tracks in the 20th Sideroad and Innisfil Beach Road area.

Moments later, police say a GO train hit the 2013 white Kia Soul.

The train sustained minor damage and no one was hurt, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

