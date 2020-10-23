Police investigate after GO train hits abandoned vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating after an abandoned vehicle was hit by a GO Transit train in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Friday.
At about 2 a.m., someone called police to report that an unoccupied SUV was parked close to the train tracks in the 20th Sideroad and Innisfil Beach Road area.
Moments later, police say a GO train hit the 2013 white Kia Soul.
The train sustained minor damage and no one was hurt, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments