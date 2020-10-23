Police investigate after GO train hits abandoned vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’re investigating after an abandoned vehicle was hit by a GO Transit train in Innisfil, Ont., during the early morning hours of Friday.

At about 2 a.m., someone called police to report that an unoccupied SUV was parked close to the train tracks in the 20th Sideroad and Innisfil Beach Road area.

Moments later, police say a GO train hit the 2013 white Kia Soul.

The train sustained minor damage and no one was hurt, according to officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

These photos of the abandoned SUV that was struck by a train in #Innisfil overnight are courtesy of our safety partners @Metrolinx @GOtransit. If you have info about this incident call us or #Crimestoppers.https://t.co/LaaapUt7bF pic.twitter.com/5Is5HyApov — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 23, 2020