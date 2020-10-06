South Simcoe police bust cannabis grow-op in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’ve busted a cannabis grow-op in Innisfil, Ont.

On Friday at about 5:30 p.m., officers say they executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a home in the 25th Sideroad and Mapleview Drive area.

Police say they found and seized multiple items, including a replica firearm, cash, numerous bags of cannabis, cannabis edibles, cocaine, and evidence of drug-trafficking and production.

Christopher Wice, 38, from Innisfil, is facing a dozen charges, including cultivating, propagating and harvesting more than four plants at one time at home, distributing illegal cannabis, cannabis possession for the purpose of selling and cocaine possession.

South Simcoe police officers say they seized a quantity of cocaine after they executed a search warrant in Innisfil, Ont. Police handout

Wice was released with a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

