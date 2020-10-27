Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Global News & CKNW 980 Leadership Series 2020

By Amy Judd Global News
The 2020 Leadership Series starts on Nov. 7.
The 2020 Leadership Series starts on Nov. 7. Global News

Leadership impacts all of us. Leaders of government and community make decisions and set priorities that affect our lives and organizations we work for and interact with.

Great leadership can inspire us to achieve and accomplish things once seemed unattainable.

So what are the secrets of effective and impactful leadership? And how can we become great leaders? We’re going to find out in the third year of our leadership series.

Join us starting Nov. 7  for the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series presented by FortisBC.

Air times

  • Global BC – 11:30-12 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (simulcast on BC1)
  • BC1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sunday, Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29
    BC1 – 2:30-3 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29
CKNW:
Story continues below advertisement

Nov. 7:

Dr. Bonnie Henry, interviewed by Chris Gailus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses the latest COVID-19 statistics in British Columbia on Saturday.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses the latest COVID-19 statistics in British Columbia on Saturday. Global News

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as Provincial Health Officer for the province of B.C. in 2018. As B.C.’s most senior public health official, Henry is responsible for monitoring the health of all British Columbians and undertaking measures for disease prevention and control and health protection. Most recently, Henry has led the province’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic and drug overdose emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry’s experience in public health, preventative medicine and global pandemics have extended throughout her career. Prior to her current role, Henry was the deputy provincial health officer for three years. She also served as the interim provincial executive medical director of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) from December 2013 until August 2014.

She was the medical director of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control and Public Health Emergency Management with the BCCDC and medical director for the provincial emerging and vector-borne diseases program, as well as a provincial program for surveillance and control of healthcare-associated infections from 2005 to 2014.

Trending Stories

Henry joined Toronto Public Health in 2001 as Associate Medical Officer of Health, where she was responsible for the Emergency Services Unit and the Communicable Disease Liaison Unit. In 2003, she was the operational lead in the response to the SARS outbreak in Toronto. She was a member of the executive team of the Ontario SARS Scientific Advisory Committee.

Henry is a specialist in public health and preventive medicine and is board certified in preventive medicine in the U.S. She graduated from Dalhousie Medical School and completed a Masters in Public Health in San Diego, residency training in preventive medicine at the University of California, San Diego and in community medicine at the University of Toronto.

She has worked internationally including with the WHO/UNICEF polio eradication program in Pakistan and with the World Health Organization to control the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia, Faculty of Medicine. She is the past chair of Immunize Canada and a member of the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the National Infection Control Guidelines Steering Committee. She chaired the Canadian Public Health Measures Task Group and was a member of the Infection Control Expert Group and the Canadian Pandemic Coordinating Committee responding to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic.

She has been involved with planning, surveillance and response to mass gatherings in Canada and internationally, including with the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. She is also the author of “Soap and Water and Common Sense” a guide to staying healthy in a microbe-filled world.

Maninder Dhaliwal interviewed by Neetu Garcha

Maninder Dhaliwal. Photo submitted.
Maninder Dhaliwal. Photo submitted.

Maninder Dhaliwal is the founding chair of TiE Angels Vancouver – an investment forum that leverages the Indus Entrepreneurs’ (TiE) global investor network of 72 global chapters, including TiE Silicon Valley and TiE Angels India. She serves on the board of Harvard Alumni Association B.C., and also on the advisory board of San Francisco based SparkLabs Foundry, which curates and pairs the world’s best startups with mid-market, Fortune500 and Global2000 firms for M&A. Previously, she was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at B.C. Tech, responsible for providing strategic mentorship to CEOs of companies with annual revenues between $250,000 and $25 million.

She received her Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and Executive Education from Harvard Business School. She holds Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C.; and Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Her background includes technology development and commercialization in Canada and the United States, and venture capital and M&A towards innovation applications and technology start-ups in Silicon Valley and the emerging markets of South-East Asia. Her awards and honours include Business in Vancouver’s Top 40 under 40, Daily Hive’s 30 Most Influential People in Tech, Canada Board Diversity Council’s Diversity 50 – recognized as Canada’s most diverse and eligible corporate board candidates, and Thomson Reuters’ Canada’s Top 40 Influencers in Finance and Innovation.

Carole James interviewed by Sophie Lui

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.
Story continues below advertisement
Carole James was elected MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill in 2005 and re-elected in 2009, 2013, and 2017. James is honoured to serve the people of the community she grew up in, raised her children in, and continues to live in. She is the Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier.James served as the Official Opposition spokesperson for Finance and as Opposition critic for Children and Family Development.A community leader for over 25 years, James served as president of the B.C. School Trustees Association for an unprecedented five terms, commencing in 1995.She was elected to the Greater Victoria School Board from 1990 to 2001. She has also served at the national level as the vice-president of the Canadian School Boards Association. Her experience and dedication to communities are reflected in a number of appointments to provincial initiatives, including the Independent B.C. Budget Review Panel, the Public Education Restructuring Consultation, and the Ministry of Children and Families Secure Care Committee.In addition to serving a two-year term as the director of Child Care Policy for the Government of British Columbia, she has served on the Greater Victoria Region Social Planning Council, the City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Committee, and the Task Force on Violence Prevention.In recognition of her work in the area of co-operative pre-schools, she was named an Honourary Life Member of the Vancouver Island Co-operative Pre-School Association.In 2001, James moved to Prince George to serve as the director of Child and Family Services for Carrier Sekani Family Services. As part of her management responsibilities, she coordinated the planning for the regionalization of child and family services from the Ministry of Children and Families to an Aboriginal Authority. In July 2003, just prior to becoming the leader of the B.C. New Democrats, she became a coordinator with the Northern Aboriginal Authority for Families.In November of 2003, James was elected leader of the B.C. New Democrats, and served as leader of the Opposition in the B.C. legislature from May 2005 to December 2010.James is married to Albert Gerow, a First Nations artist and elected Chief of the Burns Lake First Nation. She’s the mother of two children, Alison and Evan, and a proud grandparent to Hayden and Charlie. She was a foster parent for over 20 years, giving care to children and adults with special needs.Carol Anne Hilton, interviewed by Simi Sara
Carol Anne Hilton. Photo submitted.
Carol Anne Hilton. Photo submitted.
Carol Anne Hilton, MBA is the CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute and the Global Center of Indigenomics. Hilton is a dynamic national Indigenous business leader and senior adviser with an international Masters’s Degree in Business Management (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire, England. Carol Anne is of Nuu chah nulth descent from the Hesquiaht Nation on Vancouver Island.Hilton has led the establishment of a line of thought called #indigenomics- growing from a single word to an entire movement that focuses on the rebuilding and strengthening of Indigenous economies. Hilton is the author of ‘Indigenomics- Taking A Seat at the Economic Table’ and is an adjunct professor at Royal Roads University School of Business.Hilton served on the B.C. Emerging Economy, the B.C. Indigenous Business and Investment Council and was the only Indigenous person appointed to the Canadian Economic Growth Council. Hilton’s work has been recognized with the national Excellence in Aboriginal Relations Award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.Hilton currently serves as a director on the McGill University Institute for the Study of Canada, the B.C. Digital Supercluster and recently as a juror on the Canadian Smart Cities Challenge.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dr. Bonnie HenryCarole JamesLeadership SeriesCKNW Leadership SeriesCarol Anne HiltonGlobal News Leadership SeriesLeadership Series 2020Maninder Dhaliwal
Flyers
More weekly flyers