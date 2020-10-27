Global News & CKNW 980 Leadership Series 2020

Leadership impacts all of us. Leaders of government and community make decisions and set priorities that affect our lives and organizations we work for and interact with.

Great leadership can inspire us to achieve and accomplish things once seemed unattainable.

So what are the secrets of effective and impactful leadership? And how can we become great leaders? We’re going to find out in the third year of our leadership series.

Join us starting Nov. 7 for the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series presented by FortisBC.

Air times

Global BC – 11:30-12 p.m. – Saturday, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (simulcast on BC1)

BC1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sunday, Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29

BC1 – 2:30-3 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 8, 15, 22, 29

CKNW:

Story continues below advertisement

Nov. 7:

Dr. Bonnie Henry, interviewed by Chris Gailus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses the latest COVID-19 statistics in British Columbia on Saturday. Global News

Dr. Bonnie Henry was appointed as Provincial Health Officer for the province of B.C. in 2018. As B.C.’s most senior public health official, Henry is responsible for monitoring the health of all British Columbians and undertaking measures for disease prevention and control and health protection. Most recently, Henry has led the province’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic and drug overdose emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry’s experience in public health, preventative medicine and global pandemics have extended throughout her career. Prior to her current role, Henry was the deputy provincial health officer for three years. She also served as the interim provincial executive medical director of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) from December 2013 until August 2014.

She was the medical director of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control and Public Health Emergency Management with the BCCDC and medical director for the provincial emerging and vector-borne diseases program, as well as a provincial program for surveillance and control of healthcare-associated infections from 2005 to 2014.

Henry joined Toronto Public Health in 2001 as Associate Medical Officer of Health, where she was responsible for the Emergency Services Unit and the Communicable Disease Liaison Unit. In 2003, she was the operational lead in the response to the SARS outbreak in Toronto. She was a member of the executive team of the Ontario SARS Scientific Advisory Committee.

Henry is a specialist in public health and preventive medicine and is board certified in preventive medicine in the U.S. She graduated from Dalhousie Medical School and completed a Masters in Public Health in San Diego, residency training in preventive medicine at the University of California, San Diego and in community medicine at the University of Toronto.

She has worked internationally including with the WHO/UNICEF polio eradication program in Pakistan and with the World Health Organization to control the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry is an associate professor at the University of British Columbia, Faculty of Medicine. She is the past chair of Immunize Canada and a member of the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the National Infection Control Guidelines Steering Committee. She chaired the Canadian Public Health Measures Task Group and was a member of the Infection Control Expert Group and the Canadian Pandemic Coordinating Committee responding to the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic.

She has been involved with planning, surveillance and response to mass gatherings in Canada and internationally, including with the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. She is also the author of “Soap and Water and Common Sense” a guide to staying healthy in a microbe-filled world.

Maninder Dhaliwal interviewed by Neetu Garcha

Maninder Dhaliwal. Photo submitted.

Maninder Dhaliwal is the founding chair of TiE Angels Vancouver – an investment forum that leverages the Indus Entrepreneurs’ (TiE) global investor network of 72 global chapters, including TiE Silicon Valley and TiE Angels India. She serves on the board of Harvard Alumni Association B.C., and also on the advisory board of San Francisco based SparkLabs Foundry, which curates and pairs the world’s best startups with mid-market, Fortune500 and Global2000 firms for M&A. Previously, she was an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at B.C. Tech, responsible for providing strategic mentorship to CEOs of companies with annual revenues between $250,000 and $25 million. She received her Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia, and Executive Education from Harvard Business School. She holds Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C.; and Corporate Director Designation (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Her background includes technology development and commercialization in Canada and the United States, and venture capital and M&A towards innovation applications and technology start-ups in Silicon Valley and the emerging markets of South-East Asia. Her awards and honours include Business in Vancouver’s Top 40 under 40, Daily Hive’s 30 Most Influential People in Tech, Canada Board Diversity Council’s Diversity 50 – recognized as Canada’s most diverse and eligible corporate board candidates, and Thomson Reuters’ Canada’s Top 40 Influencers in Finance and Innovation. Carole James interviewed by Sophie Lui

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito.

Story continues below advertisement