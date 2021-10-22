SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Global News & 980 CKNW Leadership Series 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 7:12 pm
The 2021 Leadership Series is sponsored by Fortis BC. View image in full screen
The 2021 Leadership Series is sponsored by Fortis BC. Global News

From guiding a community through change to inspiring a team to perform at the highest levels, leadership takes many forms.

In the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series presented by FortisBC, we speak with some of today’s top leaders about what it takes to make decisions and set priorities that impact the lives of others.

We find out what qualities are needed to inspire and what challenges all leaders face.

This year’s hosts are Chris Gailus, Neetu Garcha, Michael Newman and Simi Sara.

Join us starting Nov. 6  for the Global News & 980 CKNW Leadership Series presented by FortisBC.

The segments will air on Global on Saturdays, starting Nov. 6 for four weeks at 10:30 a.m.

They will also air on BC1 Sundays, starting Nov. 7 for four weeks at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
