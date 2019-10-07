Menu

Leadership Series 2019

By Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 6:09 pm
Hosts for the 2019 Leadership Series. .
Global News

Leadership impacts all of us. Leaders of government and community make decisions and set priorities that affect our lives, organizations we work for and interact with take on the personality of their leaders, and great leadership can inspire us to achieve and accomplish things once seemed unattainable.

So what are the secrets of effective and impactful leadership? We’re going to find out in the second year of our leadership series.

Join us Oct. 11 to Nov. 3 for the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series presented by FortisBC

This four-week long original series will examine leadership through special reports, interviews and profiles of leaders that focus on innovative thinking and styles that impact our business, our culture, and our community.

This year’s leadership series includes conversations with:

  • Annalisa King, Chair of the Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR)
  • Vancouver Fire Chief Darrell Reid
  • Chief Russ Chipps, Chief Councillor of Scia’new (Beecher Bay) First Nation
  • Commodore Angus Topshee, Commander Canadian Fleet Pacific
Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #leadership

Airs on BC1

• Oct. 11: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
• Oct. 18: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
• Oct. 25: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
• Nov 1: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Repeats on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Airs on 980 CKNW

• Fridays at 9:30 a.m.
• Repeats on Saturdays at 11:45 a.m. and Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

