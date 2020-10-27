Halifax police officially identify 25-year-old shot and killed in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have officially identified the man that was fatally shot in Dartmouth last week.

The 25-year-old has been identified as Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth, which Global News previously confirmed with his family.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 22, police responded to a weapons call and located Grosse injured outside 25 Primrose Street.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries at approximately 1 a.m., on Oct. 23.

Police say that an autopsy has been completed by the Medical Examiner Service and Grosse’s death has been officially ruled a homicide.

Investigators say they do not believe that Grosse’s death was a random act.

1:29 Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 920-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Grosse’s death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Halifax.

–With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin