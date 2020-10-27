Halifax police officially identify 25-year-old shot and killed in Dartmouth

Halifax police have officially identified the man that was fatally shot in Dartmouth last week.
The 25-year-old has been identified as Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth, which Global News previously confirmed with his family.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 22, police responded to a weapons call and located Grosse injured outside 25 Primrose Street.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries at approximately 1 a.m., on Oct. 23.
Police say that an autopsy has been completed by the Medical Examiner Service and Grosse’s death has been officially ruled a homicide.
Investigators say they do not believe that Grosse’s death was a random act.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 920-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Grosse’s death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Halifax.
–With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin
