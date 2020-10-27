Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police officially identify 25-year-old shot and killed in Dartmouth

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 1:49 pm
A family member has confirmed to Global News that the victim of the homicide was 25-year-old Zach Grosse.
A family member has confirmed to Global News that the victim of the homicide was 25-year-old Zach Grosse. Submitted

Halifax police have officially identified the man that was fatally shot in Dartmouth last week.

The 25-year-old has been identified as Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse of Dartmouth, which Global News previously confirmed with his family.

Read more: No one in custody after Dartmouth homicide: Halifax police

At approximately 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 22, police responded to a weapons call and located Grosse injured outside 25 Primrose Street.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries at approximately 1 a.m., on Oct. 23.

Police say that an autopsy has been completed by the Medical Examiner Service and Grosse’s death has been officially ruled a homicide.

Trending Stories

Investigators say they do not believe that Grosse’s death was a random act.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year' Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year
Halifax police investigate sixth homicide of the year

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 920-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Grosse’s death was the sixth homicide of 2020 in Halifax.

–With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceFatal ShootingHalifax crimeHRPHalifax HomicidePrimrose StreetPrimrose Street ShootingZach GrosseZachery GrosseZachery Jordell Charles Grosse
Flyers
More weekly flyers