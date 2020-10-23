Police investigating homicide in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Dartmouth as a homicide.
Police were called to Primrose Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a weapons complaint that involved an injured man.
When officers arrived they found the man had life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to hospital.
The man died a few hours later and police ruled the matter a homicide.
Trending Stories
Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments