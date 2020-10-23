Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating homicide in Dartmouth

By Dave Squires Global News
Halifax Regional Police investigating a homicide on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on October 23rd, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police investigating a homicide on Primrose Street in Dartmouth on October 23rd, 2020. Ashley Field/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Dartmouth as a homicide.

Police were called to Primrose Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a weapons complaint that involved an injured man.

When officers arrived they found the man had life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 people charged following drug investigation in Dartmouth

He was rushed to hospital.

The man died a few hours later and police ruled the matter a homicide.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and the name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHalifax crimeHalifax HomicidePrimrose StreetDartmouth Homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers