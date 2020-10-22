Menu

Crime

2 people charged following drug investigation in Dartmouth: police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 10:16 am
kali9 / iStock

Halifax Regional Police said Thursday they have charged two people with multiple offences in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said in a statement that they stopped a vehicle in the area of Byron Crescent and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth on Oct. 16, searched the vehicle, and said that they seized “a quantity of cocaine and money.”

A 56-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the scene without incident, police said in a statement.

READ MORE: Section of Purcells Cove Road shut down over natural gas leak

Police also said that they searched a residence on Micmac Drive in Dartmouth and that they seized a firearm and a quantity of money.

A 29-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested at the scene without incident, HRP said.

The 56-year-old man is facing one count each of:

  • possession of drugs (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • possession of firearms contrary to an order
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm — no licence/certificate
  • storage of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
The 29-year-old woman is facing one count each of:

  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm – no licence/certificate
  • storage of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Both were released to appear in court at a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

