2 people charged following drug investigation in Dartmouth: police

Halifax Regional Police said Thursday they have charged two people with multiple offences in a drug trafficking investigation.

Police said in a statement that they stopped a vehicle in the area of Byron Crescent and Roleika Drive in Dartmouth on Oct. 16, searched the vehicle, and said that they seized “a quantity of cocaine and money.”

A 56-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the scene without incident, police said in a statement.

Police also said that they searched a residence on Micmac Drive in Dartmouth and that they seized a firearm and a quantity of money.

A 29-year-old Dartmouth woman was arrested at the scene without incident, HRP said.

The 56-year-old man is facing one count each of:

possession of drugs (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of firearms contrary to an order

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm — no licence/certificate

storage of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

The 29-year-old woman is facing one count each of:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm – no licence/certificate

storage of a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

Both were released to appear in court at a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.