Section of Purcells Cove Road shut down over natural gas leak

Halifax police shut down a portion of Purcells Cove Road on Thursday after a contractor damaged a natural gas line causing a leak.
Halifax police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and staff with Heritage Gas are at the scene in the 1200 block of Purcells Cove Road.
Trending Stories
The damaged underground gas line has since been squeezed off.
There was no more gas leaking as of 10:30 a.m., Heritage Gas said.
As of 10:00 a.m., traffic was being redirected at Anchor Drive.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments