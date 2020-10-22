Menu

Comments

Traffic

Section of Purcells Cove Road shut down over natural gas leak

By Alexander Quon Global News
Halifax Regional Police have shut down access to a portion of Purcells Cove Road as a result of a gas leak on Oct. 22, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police have shut down access to a portion of Purcells Cove Road as a result of a gas leak on Oct. 22, 2020. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax police shut down a portion of Purcells Cove Road on Thursday after a contractor damaged a natural gas line causing a leak.

Halifax police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and staff with Heritage Gas are at the scene in the 1200 block of Purcells Cove Road.

Some Halifax residents call on Nova Scotia Power to improve preventive maintenance

The damaged underground gas line has since been squeezed off.

There was no more gas leaking as of 10:30 a.m., Heritage Gas said.

As of 10:00 a.m., traffic was being redirected at Anchor Drive.

