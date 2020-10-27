Menu

Crime

Legal group calls for review of Christine Jessop investigation by Durham and Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Family of Christine Jessop express relief after her killer identified' Family of Christine Jessop express relief after her killer identified
The family of Christine Jessop, murdered 36 years ago, now knows the identity of the person responsible for her death. Caryn Lieberman sat down with Christine’s mother and brother.

A legal advocacy group is calling for an independent review of the police investigations into the murder of nine-year-old Christine Jessop.

Innocence Canada says Durham Regional Police and Toronto Police Service have to be held accountable now that a suspect has been named as Christine’s killer.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said on Oct. 15 that DNA evidence indicated Calvin Hoover, then 28, had sexually assaulted Jessop in 1984 and he would have been charged with her murder if he were alive.

Innocence Canada, which advocates for the wrongly convicted, says invaluable lessons can and must be learned from this 36-year “debacle.”

Read more: ‘It had to be someone we knew well’: Christine Jessop’s family speaks after 1984 murder solved

The group says it hopes a review would provide guidance to future investigations and underline the importance of rigorously sticking to elementary, methodical investigative steps.

In 1985, police arrested and charged Guy Paul Morin, Jessop’s then-24-year-old neighbour.

Morin was acquitted at his first trial, but convicted of first-degree murder on retrial in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison.

DNA evidence finally exonerated him in 1995, prompting the Ontario government to apologize for his prosecution and pay him $1.25 million in compensation.

Read more: Toronto police announce tip line for further investigation in murder of Christine Jessop

Innocence Canada says that as a person within the Jessop family’s social circle, Hoover should have been identified early on as someone deserving police scrutiny.

The group says the failure to examine Hoover’s alibi for the day of Jessop’s abduction on Oct. 3, 1984, led to decades of “indescribable agony” for her family, Morin, and his family.

A lawyer for Jessop’s family said they learned from police that Hoover killed himself in 2015.

Click to play video '1984 cold murder case of Christine Jessop solved, suspect dead: Toronto police' 1984 cold murder case of Christine Jessop solved, suspect dead: Toronto police
