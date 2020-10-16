Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 16 2020 9:50pm
02:38

Queensville, Ont. residents relieved Christine Jessop’s killer identified

Catherine McDonald reports on what we are learning about Calvin Hoover, the man who Toronto police say murdered nine-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home