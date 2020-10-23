Menu

Crime

Toronto police announce tip line for further investigation in murder of Christine Jessop

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 1:50 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto police dig into past of Christine Jessop’s killer' Toronto police dig into past of Christine Jessop’s killer
WATCH ABOVE: Since Toronto police revealed the identity of the murderer in a decades-old cold case, they’ve been working to figure out more about Calvin Hoover. Caryn Lieberman reports.

Upon the announcement that Toronto police have identified who murdered nine-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984, the force has opened a tip line for any outstanding information the public may have.

Police said Calvin Hoover, 28 years old at the time of the kidnapping, was identified through genetic geneaology from DNA from a pair of Jessop’s underwear as the murderer. Hoover’s family was friends with Jessop’s family, the kids often playing together.

Read more: Calvin Hoover: Tips flood in from public about Christine Jessop’s cold-case killer

Upon the positive identification, police said they are still looking to trace the movements of Hoover from 1984 to 2015, when he died by suicide.

Hoover lived in Toronto, Durham Region and Port Hope.

Investigators said they have received over 60 tips from the public so far and have now set up a dedicated tip line and email.

READ MORE: ‘It had to be someone we knew well’: Christine Jessop’s family speaks after 1984 murder solved

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-8647 or email jessoptip@torontopolice.on.ca

“The officers with the Cold Case section of Homicide have been grateful for the information they have received so far,” said Inspector Hank Idsinga, Unit Commander of Homicide. “Every detail that comes in can help us determine the last moments of Christine’s life and establish any connection to other possible incidents.

