Crime October 16 2020 6:20pm 01:55 Tactic used to find Christine Jessop’s killer seldom used in Canada Policing experts say the proven success of genetic genealogy in the US and in the Toronto cold case will make it more popular in Canada. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402600/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402600/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?