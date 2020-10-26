Saint John council reunited in newly-renovated chambers

Send this page to someone via email

When Saint John council meets Monday night, it’ll be their first face-to-face meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It will also be the first time in nearly two years the group meets in City Hall’s council chambers.

Read more: Minimal tax base growth frustrates Saint John mayor

Since last used in December 2018, chambers have been given a facelift as part of a larger renovation process that sees city operations condensed to the first four floors of the building.

“Of course the chambers are a really important space within City Hall, so naturally it was included in that project,” said Lisa Caissie, communications manager for the City of Saint John.

When Saint John common council meets tonight it will be their first time meeting in person since the pandemic began AND their first time in the spiffy new council chambers! pic.twitter.com/wL1euvGXOa — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) October 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The first floor of City Hall has been completely reworked into a customer service centre, allowing residents to pay parking tickets, water bills or file permits right inside the doors off King Street.

Caissie says the new layout will save money in the long-term — $700,000 a year on a 15-year lease.

Back in council chambers, she says upgrades to technology and seating will be most noticeable for residents attending meetings.

Councillors will use a new voting system. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Councillors will have an enhanced way to vote on motions, as well.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be separated by plexiglass barriers that will allow them to go massless for discussions.

Pandemic protocol also means limited capacity in the space, but Monday’s meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Demand for flu shot spikes in New Brunswick during coronavirus pandemic Demand for flu shot spikes in New Brunswick during coronavirus pandemic