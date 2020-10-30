Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel dresses as Glamorgan cheese bun for Halloween 2020

Though COVID-19 has undeniably put a damper on Halloween celebrations this year, meteorologist Jordan Witzel still pulled on a pair of tights and, in what has become an annual tradition, dressed up in a costume for Global News Morning Calgary on Friday.
Witzel wore an orange sheet draped over his head and some orange socks over his sheer tights, explaining he was dressed as a cheese bun from Calgary’s much-loved Glamorgan Bakery on Richmond Road, which has been in business for over 40 years.
The buttery buns, which come in white or brown, are arguably the bakery’s best-known baked goods.
“I’m yummy, I’m warm and my name is Glammy,” Wtizel explained. “Glammy Chezbuns.”
“I’m the bakery’s cheesiest bun.”
“Hey, guess what? I put shorts on this year. I always like to put tights on but these ones were see-through, let me tell you.”
Witzel said the idea for the costume came from an ongoing joke with Sue Deyell and Andrew Schultz from 770 CHQR Global News Radio that started when the NHL was trying to determine how to move forward with the 2019-20 season amid COVID-19.
While chatting with the pair, Witzel joked he’d buy them both cheese buns from the bakery if the NHL was able to figure out a way for teams to play. As it turns out, the NHL forged ahead with playoffs, leaving Witzel with a debt to fill.
On Friday, Witzel arranged for a special delivery of cheese buns to be made to Deyell while she was live on television speaking with Global News Morning Calgary’s Dallas Flexhaug.
“It looks like Jordan Witzel has made good on his bet … I’m impressed,” Deyell said. “I’m impressed that he’s got props as well for his costume.”
Later on, Witzel revealed the back of his costume, which included floppy, puffy fake butt cheeks.
Looking back at Jordan Witzel’s most memorable Halloween costumes
This year isn’t the first time that Witzel has surprised viewers (and his on-air colleagues) by donning a humorous Halloween costume.
Here’s a look back at some of his previous Halloween attire, including the Stay Puft Marshmallow man, which Witzel said was the costume he was “most proud of.”
Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist
in 2019, Witzel debuted a tight white unicorn costume, complete with hoof-hands, and declared he was Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist.
His outfit was even featured on the Nov. 3, 2019, episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in the show’s annual look at “what happens when local news and Halloween collide.”
Elliott from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
In 2016, Witzel paid homage to Steven Spielberg’s 1982 hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by dressing as Elliott with his pug Benson playing the role of E.T.
The Stay Puft marshmallow man from Ghostbusters
In 2015, Witzel paid homage to Ghostbusters by dressing as the Stay Puft marshmallow man — a fictional character featured in the film franchise.
He-Man from Masters of the Universe
In 2014, Witzel dressed as He-Man from Masters of the Universe, who has super-human strength.
Princess Leia from Star Wars
In 2013, Witzel dressed as Princess Leia Organa from the Star Wars franchise. Leia was one of the rebel alliance’s greatest leaders.
Honourable mentions
Halloween isn’t the only time Witzel has worn a costume.
In July 2015, Witzel cut his jeans into Daisy Dukes during the Calgary Stampede.
In 2015, Witzel dressed up as an elf while learning how to be one of Santa’s helpers at Southcentre Mall.
Also in 2015, Witzel wore tights and a tutu to rappel down the Sun Life building in downtown Calgary.
