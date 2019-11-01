Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary meteorologist’s mystical unicorn Halloween costume becomes viral hit

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 9:02 am
Updated November 1, 2019 9:14 am
Halloween 2019: Jordan Witzel dresses as a unicorn
WATCH ABOVE: Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel dressed as a mystical unicorn named Ferdinand for Halloween 2019.

A tight, white unicorn costume complete with hoof-hands has helped Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel become a viral sensation.

Witzel debuted the body-hugging getup on Global News Morning Calgary on Halloween, declaring he was Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist for the day.

READ MORE: Video of Leslie Horton’s horrendous holiday artichoke dip goes viral

No one on set could stop laughing as he tried to report the weather in his magical ensemble.

“What are those shorts?” Anchor Dallas Flexhaug asked through her laughter.

READ MORE: Artichoke dip that burns: What makes a video go viral?

Video of Witzel’s magical outfit on Global News’ YouTube channel quickly became a viral hit, climbing its way up the site’s ‘trending’ section.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 7 a.m. MT Friday, the video had around 930,000 YouTube views.

Meanwhile, video of Witzel’s Halloween costume debut uploaded to Global Calgary’s Facebook page has over 632,000 views.

Halloween 2019: Dallas and Leslie discuss Jordan and Matthew’s Halloween costumes
Halloween 2019: Dallas and Leslie discuss Jordan and Matthew’s Halloween costumes

This year isn’t the first time that Witzel has surprised viewers (and staff) by donning humorous Halloween costumes.

Here’s a look back at some of his previous Halloween attire:

Elliott from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

In 2016, Witzel paid homage to Steven Spielberg’s 1982 hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by dressing as Elliott with his pug Benson playing the role of E.T.

Halloween 2016: Jordan Witzel’s hilarious costume features his pet pug
Halloween 2016: Jordan Witzel’s hilarious costume features his pet pug

The Stay Puft marshmallow man from Ghostbusters

In 2015, Witzel paid homage to Ghostbusters by dressing as the Stay Puft marshmallow man – a fictional character featured in the franchise.

Global Calgary’s Scott Fee (left) and Amber Schinkel (middle) discuss Halloween with Meteorologist Jordan Witzel on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015.
Global Calgary’s Scott Fee (left) and Amber Schinkel (middle) discuss Halloween with Meteorologist Jordan Witzel on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Global News

He-Man from Masters of the Universe

In 2014, Witzel dressed as He-Man from Masters of the Universe, who has super-human strength.

Story continues below advertisement

heman

Princess Leia from Star Wars

In 2013, Witzel dressed as Princess Leia Organa from the Star Wars franchise. Leia was one of the rebel alliance’s greatest leaders.

Happy Halloween! Look at our lovely Jordan Witzel as Princess Leia! October 31.
Happy Halloween! Look at our lovely Jordan Witzel as Princess Leia! October 31.

Honourable mentions

Halloween isn’t the only time Witzel has worn a costume.

Story continues below advertisement

In July 2015, Witzel cut his jeans into Daisy Dukes during the Calgary Stampede.

witzel1

In 2015, Witzel dressed up as an elf while learning how to be one of Santa’s helpers at Southcentre Mall.

witzel_elf

In 2015, Witzel wore tights and a tutu to rappel down the Sun Life building in downtown Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalloweenYouTubeJordan WitzelHalloween CostumeGlobal News Morning CalgaryUnicornCalgary weather halloween outfitmeteorologist unicorn outfittrending on Youtubeunicorn costumeviral halloween outfitsviral hitWeather man unicorn outfit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.