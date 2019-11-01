Calgary meteorologist’s mystical unicorn Halloween costume becomes viral hit

Send this page to someone via email

A tight, white unicorn costume complete with hoof-hands has helped Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel become a viral sensation.

Witzel debuted the body-hugging getup on Global News Morning Calgary on Halloween, declaring he was Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist for the day.

No one on set could stop laughing as he tried to report the weather in his magical ensemble.

“What are those shorts?” Anchor Dallas Flexhaug asked through her laughter.

Video of Witzel’s magical outfit on Global News’ YouTube channel quickly became a viral hit, climbing its way up the site’s ‘trending’ section.

As of 7 a.m. MT Friday, the video had around 930,000 YouTube views.

Meanwhile, video of Witzel’s Halloween costume debut uploaded to Global Calgary’s Facebook page has over 632,000 views.

This year isn’t the first time that Witzel has surprised viewers (and staff) by donning humorous Halloween costumes.

Here’s a look back at some of his previous Halloween attire:

Elliott from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

In 2016, Witzel paid homage to Steven Spielberg’s 1982 hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial by dressing as Elliott with his pug Benson playing the role of E.T.

The Stay Puft marshmallow man from Ghostbusters

In 2015, Witzel paid homage to Ghostbusters by dressing as the Stay Puft marshmallow man – a fictional character featured in the franchise.

Global Calgary’s Scott Fee (left) and Amber Schinkel (middle) discuss Halloween with Meteorologist Jordan Witzel on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. Global News

He-Man from Masters of the Universe

In 2014, Witzel dressed as He-Man from Masters of the Universe, who has super-human strength.

Princess Leia from Star Wars

In 2013, Witzel dressed as Princess Leia Organa from the Star Wars franchise. Leia was one of the rebel alliance’s greatest leaders.

Honourable mentions

Halloween isn’t the only time Witzel has worn a costume.

In July 2015, Witzel cut his jeans into Daisy Dukes during the Calgary Stampede.

In 2015, Witzel dressed up as an elf while learning how to be one of Santa’s helpers at Southcentre Mall.

In 2015, Witzel wore tights and a tutu to rappel down the Sun Life building in downtown Calgary.

