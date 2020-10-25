B.C. election 2020: Foster ahead in Vernon-Monashee, but race too close to call

Send this page to someone via email

Three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster is in a tight race with his NDP challenger, and it was too close to call on election night.

As of 2 a.m., Foster was leading by just 180 votes over the NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu in the riding of Vernon-Monashee.

Foster has earned 35.06 per cent of the vote, compared to the NDP’s 34.13 per cent, with all 121 polls reporting.

The final result may not be determined until all mail-in ballots and advance votes are counted.

Incumbent Liberal Eric Foster reacts to tight race in #VernonMonashee. He feels the Conservative candidate has split the vote on the right and made this election tighter than past races here. #VernonBC #bcelxn2020 #BCvotes2020 pic.twitter.com/LR8PXK9KV7 — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) October 25, 2020

The riding, like others in the Okanagan and area, has a long history of voting for centre-right parties.

In the 2017 provincial election, Foster was elected for a third consecutive term.

A former mayor of Lumby for four years and councillor for 12 years, Foster captured 47.9 per cent of the vote (13,625), well ahead of second-place finisher Barry Dorval of the NDP (29.4 per cent, 8,355 votes).

Keli Westgate of the Green Party was third at 21.6 per cent (6,139).

Foster was first elected in 2009. In 2013, he garnered 46.3 per cent of the vote (12,503). The NDP candidate, Mark Olsen, was second at 34.2 per cent (9,233).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change the outcome of this riding.