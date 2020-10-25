Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Foster ahead in Vernon-Monashee, but race too close to call

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. election 2020: Incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster reacts to tight race in Vernon Monashee' B.C. election 2020: Incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster reacts to tight race in Vernon Monashee
Watch: Incumbent Liberal candidate Eric Foster reacts on election night to the tight race in Vernon Monashee. Foster is seeking his fourth term in the Legislature.

Three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster is in a tight race with his NDP challenger, and it was too close to call on election night.

As of 2 a.m., Foster was leading by just 180 votes over the NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu in the riding of Vernon-Monashee. 

Foster has earned 35.06 per cent of the vote, compared to the NDP’s 34.13 per cent, with all 121 polls reporting.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Vernon-Monashee incumbent seeks fourth term

The final result may not be determined until all mail-in ballots and advance votes are counted.

The riding, like others in the Okanagan and area, has a long history of voting for centre-right parties.

More: Full B.C. election coverage

In the 2017 provincial election, Foster was elected for a third consecutive term.

A former mayor of Lumby for four years and councillor for 12 years, Foster captured 47.9 per cent of the vote (13,625), well ahead of second-place finisher Barry Dorval of the NDP (29.4 per cent, 8,355 votes).

Keli Westgate of the Green Party was third at 21.6 per cent (6,139).

Foster was first elected in 2009. In 2013, he garnered 46.3 per cent of the vote (12,503). The NDP candidate, Mark Olsen, was second at 34.2 per cent (9,233).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, this may change the outcome of this riding.

OkanaganVernonpoliticsBC politicsBC electionNorth Okanagan2020 electionVernon-MonasheeEric FosterHarwinder SandhuKyle DelfingKeli WestgateMonashee
