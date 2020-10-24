Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 24

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Halton officials call for ‘targeted’ approach as province considers new COVID-19 restrictions

Officials in Halton Region are calling on the province to consider a “targeted approach, backed by conclusive data” as opposed to blanket closures across the region as the province looks at possibly implementing new restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections.

The region’s four mayors and regional chair sent an open letter to Premier Doug Ford on Saturday.

“A blanket approach that unfairly punishes small businesses with no explanation will hurt our local economy and impact buy-in from our residents,” the letter read.

10 patients, 4 staff positive at CAMH

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto is reporting a new confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from CAMH said the outbreak is on Unit 2-3 at the Queen Street site. Outbreaks have already been confirmed at Unit 1-4/1-5.

The statement said that as of Saturday, CAMH has 10 patients and four staff members who have tested positive.

Ontario reports record number of cases

Ontario reported 978 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 69,331.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases to date, surpassing the Oct. 9 report of 939.

The province completed 44,151 additional tests.

Six new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,086.

No additional deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,913 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Friday. There are currently 78 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by one.

There are 321 active cases among long-term care residents and 269 among staff.

