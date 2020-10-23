Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford responds to criticism by Mark McEwan, says focus is on health
Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded Friday to criticism by chef and restauranteur Mark McEwan who criticized the 28-day modified Stage 2 restrictions are hurting restaurants, saying they are focused on health and the numbers do not show reopening is the right thing to do right now. He added they need to balance health and the economy, but they would not have the latter if they just allow COVID-19 to spread.