Ontario reports record number of new coronavirus cases

Ontario reported 978 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 69,331.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases to date, surpassing the Oct. 9 report of 939.

“Locally, there are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel, 141 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa and 51 in Durham,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“There are 625 more resolved cases.”

The province completed 44,151 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,870,002 tests. Over 30,900 remain under investigation.

Six new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,086.

Meanwhile, 59,424 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.7 per cent of all confirmed cases.

There are at least 294 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 18), with 82 in intensive care (up by four) and 53 on ventilators (up by six).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Friday afternoon.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

33,276 people are male

35,633 people are female

6,894 people are 19 and under

25,037 people are 20 to 39

19,766 people are 40 to 59

10,515 people are 60 to 79

7,106 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,913 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as Friday. There are currently 78 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by one.

There are 321 active cases among long-term care residents and 269 among staff.

