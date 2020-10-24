Halton officials call for ‘targeted’ approach as province considers new COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Halton Region are calling on the province to consider a “targeted approach, backed by conclusive data” as opposed to blanket closures across the region as the province looks at possibly implementing new restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections.

The region’s four mayors and regional chair sent an open letter to Premier Doug Ford on Saturday.

“A blanket approach that unfairly punishes small businesses with no explanation will hurt our local economy and impact buy-in from our residents,” the letter read.

“A more measured approach would be for the province to provide guidance and specifically target sources of community spread. It is the same rationale that has been applied to keeping schools open and only closing individual schools with multiple infections instead of closing down an entire school district.”

On Friday, Ford was asked about Halton Region possibly moving to the “modified Stage 2,” which has already been implemented in Peel and York regions, as well as Toronto and Ottawa.

Modified Stage 2 includes the closure of indoor dining and gyms, among other restrictions.

“We’re going to have that discussion. It’s very concerning out in Halton,” Ford said.

“I had a good discussion with the mayors out in Halton as well. You know, we’re going to have to discuss that over the weekend and we’ll have that answer on Monday.”

However, the letter penned by Halton officials said the “majority of businesses” in the region have been following health guidelines.

“They should not be punished under a blanket shutdown order,” the letter read.

“Some businesses have invested thousands of dollars at a time of declining revenue to acquire personal protection equipment and modify their space in order to provide a safe environment for their employees and customers.”

The letter added that Halton residents are “reasonable” and would support any “evidence-based decision.”

This morning Halton Region’s Heads of Council wrote to Premier Ford requesting a targeted approach in place of a blanket approach and a full closure in #Halton ahead of his decision on Monday. Please read and share with your friends and neighbours across Halton #Oakville pic.twitter.com/QVmODVN5Wd — Rob Burton (@OakvilleMayor) October 24, 2020

Ontario reported a total of 978 new coronavirus cases on Saturday marking the biggest single-day increase on record. Of those, Halton had 21.

Province also considering restrictions for Durham Region

At his Friday press conference, Ford was also asked specifically about Durham Region, which has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks.

“We’re going to discuss all the different regions that we see a little escalation in the cases,” Ford said.

Of Saturday’s 978 cases, Durham had 51.