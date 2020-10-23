Menu

Health

Student at Regina’s Thom Collegiate tests positive for COVID-19

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 7:14 pm
Thom Collegiate in Regina.
Thom Collegiate in Regina. Photo courtesy of Thom Collegiate / Facebook

Regina Public Schools (RPS) says a student at Thom Collegiate High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the school division says it was notified of the positive case on Friday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Read more: New cases of COVID-19 confirmed at 4 Saskatoon, Regina schools

“For the safety of all Thom Collegiate students and staff, we have closed two classrooms for the day at the school,” the division said in a press release.

“Students and staff from those two classrooms have been asked to self-isolate. Over the weekend, after consultation with public health, we will be calling, texting affected school families to inform them if they no longer need to self-isolate.”

RPS says letters were sent out to all Thom Collegiate families to notify them of the positive case.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Any additional close contacts will be contacted by public health.

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of the infected person for a cumulative 15 minutes, says RPS.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected, the school division says, with school scheduled to resume next week.

