Student at Regina’s Thom Collegiate tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Public Schools (RPS) says a student at Thom Collegiate High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the school division says it was notified of the positive case on Friday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“For the safety of all Thom Collegiate students and staff, we have closed two classrooms for the day at the school,” the division said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Students and staff from those two classrooms have been asked to self-isolate. Over the weekend, after consultation with public health, we will be calling, texting affected school families to inform them if they no longer need to self-isolate.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS says letters were sent out to all Thom Collegiate families to notify them of the positive case.

Any additional close contacts will be contacted by public health.

A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of the infected person for a cumulative 15 minutes, says RPS.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected, the school division says, with school scheduled to resume next week.

1:13 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing Coronavirus: Saskatchewan might implement ‘industry-specific’ restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue increasing