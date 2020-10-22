COVID-19 cases confirmed at 2 Saskatoon schools

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatoon school divisions are reporting a case of COVID-19 in its schools.

On Wednesday, the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said a case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in an individual in St. Joseph High School.

The school division says the individual was in attendance while they were communicable at the beginning of last week.

“We are working with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students,” said the GSCS division said in a press release.

The Saskatoon Public School Division also reported a case of COVID-19 at W.P. Bate Community School on Wednesday.

In a letter obtained by Global News that was sent out to parents, Principal Stacey Salter said families in the impacted classes have been notified.

The school is working with public health to begin contact tracing.

