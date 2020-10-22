Menu

Health

COVID-19 cases confirmed at 2 Saskatoon schools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 22, 2020 4:36 pm
Click to play video 'Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says' Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
WATCH: A Saskatoon biochemist recommends pool testing for the novel coronavirus once students go back to school.

Two Saskatoon school divisions are reporting a case of COVID-19 in its schools.

On Wednesday, the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said a case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in an individual in St. Joseph High School.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

The school division says the individual was in attendance while they were communicable at the beginning of last week.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

“We are working with public health to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students,” said the GSCS division said in a press release.

The Saskatoon Public School Division also reported a case of COVID-19 at W.P. Bate Community School on Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus case identified at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon

In a letter obtained by Global News that was sent out to parents, Principal Stacey Salter said families in the impacted classes have been notified.

The school is working with public health to begin contact tracing.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan party leaders respond to mask-less photo criticism' Saskatchewan party leaders respond to mask-less photo criticism
Saskatchewan party leaders respond to mask-less photo criticism
