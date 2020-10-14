Coronavirus case identified at Evan Hardy Collegiate in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A novel coronavirus case has been identified at a Saskatoon high school.

Saskatoon Public Schools said it was notified of the positive case at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Tuesday and this was communicated to the school community the same day.

Read more: Visitor restrictions in place at two northern Saskatchewan health facilities

The school division added the Saskatchewan Health Authority is conducting the contact-tracing investigation.

School operations continued on Wednesday as scheduled, according to a statement from Saskatoon Public Schools.

“We are reiterating the importance of the safety protocols we have put in place in the school, which are critical to reducing the risk of transmission,” read the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday evening, no outbreak has been declared at the school in Saskatoon’s College Park neighbourhood.

1:20 Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor Prince Albert church ‘crossed the line’ with event that lead to outbreak, $14,000 fine: mayor

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.