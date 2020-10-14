Visitor restrictions in place at two northern Saskatchewan health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Visitor restrictions are in place for two health-care facilities in northern Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said they are taking this measure due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the northeast zone.

SHA officials said until further notice, visits will be limited to compassionate care only at Nipawin Hospital and Pineview Lodge Long-Term Care facility.

Compassionate care includes, but is not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care or a care partner aiding in clinical care.

Visitors will be required to undergo a health screening prior to entering a facility, including a temperature check, and will be required to perform hand hygiene when entering and leaving a facility.

Story continues below advertisement

They will also be required to wear a medical-grade mask.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

No other visitors will be allowed into either facility and SHA officials are encouraging people to visit virtually while restrictions are in place.

5:24 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces reduction of gathering sizes as COVID-19 cases rise Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces reduction of gathering sizes as COVID-19 cases rise

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.