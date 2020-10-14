Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins The Start Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an appearance on 680 CJOB airwaves Wednesday morning, joining Brett, Lauren and Greg on The Start.

With some of Manitoba’s worst daily COVID-19 case counts and more deaths coming in the past several days, the crew has lots of questions lined up for the PM about what his government is doing to slow the spread, and also provide relief to businesses and individuals who continue to be affected.

Other questions include the availability of contact tracers, CF Snowbirds, and more.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to join the program following the 7:30 a.m. (Central time) news.

