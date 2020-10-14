Menu

Politics

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins The Start Wednesday morning

By Skylar Peters Global News
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Rideau Cottage, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an appearance on 680 CJOB airwaves Wednesday morning, joining Brett, Lauren and Greg on The Start.

With some of Manitoba’s worst daily COVID-19 case counts and more deaths coming in the past several days, the crew has lots of questions lined up for the PM about what his government is doing to slow the spread, and also provide relief to businesses and individuals who continue to be affected.

Read more: 240,000 Canadians applied for new coronavirus benefit on 1st day, Trudeau says

Other questions include the availability of contact tracers, CF Snowbirds, and more.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to join the program following the 7:30 a.m. (Central time) news.

Click here to listen online.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise' Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise
Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise
