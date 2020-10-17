Menu

Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Saskatoon

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 17, 2020 2:42 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: What parents need to know about sending kids to school in cold, flu season' Coronavirus: What parents need to know about sending kids to school in cold, flu season
WATCH: With school back in session and the number of cases of COVID-19 rising and so is concern among families.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) division is notifying the public of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

The GSCS issued a press release confirming the case is in an individual at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School.

Read more: Coronavirus case confirmed at Bishop Murray High School in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority notified the division of the positive case on Friday.

“We are working with public health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing,” Communications Consultant Derrick Kunz said in a statement.

Read more: Possible coronavirus exposure at Longbranch in Saskatoon

“Classes will continue as scheduled.”

To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be shared, says the school division.

Click to play video 'Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case' Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case
Marion McVeety School in Regina closed after positive coronavirus case
