COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School in Saskatoon

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) division is notifying the public of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

The GSCS issued a press release confirming the case is in an individual at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority notified the division of the positive case on Friday.

“We are working with public health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing,” Communications Consultant Derrick Kunz said in a statement.

“Classes will continue as scheduled.”

To protect the privacy of the individual, further details will not be shared, says the school division.

