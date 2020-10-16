Coronavirus case confirmed at Bishop Murray High School in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says there has been a positive coronavirus case at Bishop Murray High School.

GSCS said the case was confirmed on Thursday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The school division said it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers.

Contact tracing is underway and GSCS said the risk of exposure remains low for anyone not considered a close contact.

GSCS said it is not providing any further details to protect the privacy of the individual.

Classes will continue as scheduled, the school division said.

Students and families are being reminded by GSCS to be diligent in performing daily health screening, stay home if feeling ill and call HealthLine 811 if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

