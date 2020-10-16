Possible coronavirus exposure at Longbranch in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible coronavirus exposure at a Saskatoon bar.

The SHA is asking anyone who was at the Longbranch on Oct. 8 to immediately self-isolate if they did not wear a mask, shared drinks, did not stay with their household or bubble, or did not social distance from other customers.

They should also call HealthLine 811 for a risk assessment.

Medical health officer Dr. Hortense Tabien said attending events while sick or without complying with public health recommendations for mass gatherings puts everyone at a greater risk of infection with COVID-19.

Customers who followed public health precautions are asked to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms.

