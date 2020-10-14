Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared on Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation following wedding event

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Contact tracing is underway on Red Earth Cree Nation following a COVID-19 outbreak.
Reuters file

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority in Saskatchewan has declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the Red Earth Cree Nation.

The outbreak was declared on Wednesday due to an increased number of cases in the area.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. church ‘crossed the line’ with event linked to COVID-19 outbreak: mayor

Public health officials say more than one person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended a wedding event in Natimeek on Oct. 9 when they were likely infectious.

Contact tracing is currently underway.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19 and to call 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last exposure, say health officials.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Shahab says Prince Albert outbreak likely to lead to more cases in ‘north and far north’' Coronavirus: Shahab says Prince Albert outbreak likely to lead to more cases in ‘north and far north’
Coronavirus: Shahab says Prince Albert outbreak likely to lead to more cases in ‘north and far north’
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newssask covid-19 updateNorthern-Inter-Tribal Health AuthorityRed Earth Cree Nation
