COVID-19 outbreak declared on Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation following wedding event

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority in Saskatchewan has declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the Red Earth Cree Nation.
The outbreak was declared on Wednesday due to an increased number of cases in the area.
Public health officials say more than one person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended a wedding event in Natimeek on Oct. 9 when they were likely infectious.
Contact tracing is currently underway.
Anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19 and to call 811 to arrange for testing.
Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days from the date of last exposure, say health officials.
