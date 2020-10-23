Active cases top 2,000 for the first time as B.C. reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 223 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as active cases in the province topped 2,000 for the first time.

It was the third consecutive day B.C. reported more than 200 new daily cases.

In a written statement, provincial health officials said the province’s death toll remained unchanged at 256.

B.C. is now monitoring 2,009 active cases of the virus, while an additional 4,637 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

Officials reported two new community outbreaks, one at Coast Spas Manufacturing and one at Pace Processing.

Outbreaks were also reported at Laurel Place long-term care home in Surrey and Fair Haven Homes Burnaby Lodge.

Seventy-five people were in hospital, while 24 were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. has reported a total of 12,554 cases.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province had officially entered its second wave of the pandemic.