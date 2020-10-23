Coronavirus: Dates of COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan school expanded

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus outbreak at an Okanagan school has been expanded.

According to Interior Health, the number of exposure dates at École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna has doubled to six from three.

Earlier this week, the health agency announced exposure dates of Oct. 13 to 15 at the French language school. As of Friday, though, the dates now include Oct. 16, 19 and 20.

Global News reached out to Interior Health (IH) for more information, with the health agency replying that more information is expected later Friday.

During Wednesday’s announcement, IH said three members of the school tested positive for COVID-19, adding another 160 members of the school community were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Located on Lequime Road, École de l’Anse-au-sable isn’t part of Central Okanagan Public Schools but is part of the provincewide Conseil Scolaire Francophone, which is also known as School District 93.

