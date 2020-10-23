Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Dates of COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan school expanded

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 23, 2020 4:47 pm
According to Interior Health, the number of exposure dates at École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna has doubled to six from three.
A coronavirus outbreak at an Okanagan school has been expanded.

According to Interior Health, the number of exposure dates at École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna has doubled to six from three.

Earlier this week, the health agency announced exposure dates of Oct. 13 to 15 at the French language school. As of Friday, though, the dates now include Oct. 16, 19 and 20.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Okanagan school with 3 positive tests; 160 told to self-isolate

Global News reached out to Interior Health (IH) for more information, with the health agency replying that more information is expected later Friday.

During Wednesday’s announcement, IH said three members of the school tested positive for COVID-19, adding another 160 members of the school community were asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Located on Lequime Road, École de l’Anse-au-sable isn’t part of Central Okanagan Public Schools but is part of the provincewide Conseil Scolaire Francophone, which is also known as School District 93.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak' Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak
Coronavirus: B.C’s top doctor says province has 1st school outbreak
